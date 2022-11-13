Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $255.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.88 and a 200-day moving average of $220.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $270.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,730 shares of company stock worth $10,810,537. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

