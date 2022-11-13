Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 672.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $418,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $244.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.72. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

