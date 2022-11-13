Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 42,669 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 320.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,669 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

