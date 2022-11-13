Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 44.8% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 3.4 %

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $250.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

