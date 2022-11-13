Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,758 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,852 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,250 ($25.91) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($26.60) to GBX 2,330 ($26.83) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.18) to GBX 2,050 ($23.60) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,300 ($26.48) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,904.11.

BHP stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $3.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

