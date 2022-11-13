Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

ROP stock opened at $438.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $501.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.70 and a 200-day moving average of $407.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

