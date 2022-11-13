Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,019 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

