Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,382 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

