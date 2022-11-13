Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,962 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,673,000 after buying an additional 228,955 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 82,597 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

