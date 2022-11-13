Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at $529,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor Profile

NYSE:TM opened at $143.26 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.82 and a 200 day moving average of $151.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

