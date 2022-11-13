Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,098 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.25% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of IPAY opened at $42.20 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $65.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.