Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $1.69 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTM. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

RTM opened at $168.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.34 and a 200 day moving average of $162.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $192.32.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.