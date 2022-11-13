Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 101.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital One Financial Price Performance

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $116.25 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.