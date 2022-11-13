Oppenheimer Comments on IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.09). The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

IDYA stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth $546,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 952,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 71,476 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

