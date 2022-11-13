Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,625,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,049,000 after acquiring an additional 188,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

