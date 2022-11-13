Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 54.7% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Organon & Co. by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Organon & Co. by 15.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.87. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

