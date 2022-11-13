Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

