Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.6% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE OSK opened at $92.56 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 108.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.