Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Overstock.com Stock Performance
Shares of OSTK stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 128.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 3.33. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.
Further Reading
