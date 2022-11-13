Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 128.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 3.33. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Overstock.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Overstock.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Further Reading

