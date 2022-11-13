Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.36.
Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance
PTVE stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
