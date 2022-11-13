Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), reports. The company had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %
PGY stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGY shares. Wedbush started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Pagaya Technologies Company Profile
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
