Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), reports. The company had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

PGY stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGY shares. Wedbush started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at $160,964,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth $6,270,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth $301,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,660,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth $103,000.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

