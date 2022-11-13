Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Parsons by 93.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSN opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

