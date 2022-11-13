Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 282.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $17,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 19.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $340.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $493.57.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

