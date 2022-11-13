PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $215.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.