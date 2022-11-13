PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 165,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 7,347 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.52.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares in the company, valued at $23,138,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 13,718 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,150 shares in the company, valued at $12,095,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,138,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,839 shares of company stock worth $4,531,326 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCE. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

