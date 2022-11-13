Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFGC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.
Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PFGC stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
