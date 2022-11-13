Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFGC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.