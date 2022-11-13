Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after purchasing an additional 921,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,970,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,520,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,886,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $76,947,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 173.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

