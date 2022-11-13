Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 78,857 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 276,113 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 439,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 380,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 129,233 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 112,222 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 235,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 151,295 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Articles

