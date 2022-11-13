Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 26.33%. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Power Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.13. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.