Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 26.33%. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Power Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.13. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

