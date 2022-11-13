Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) PT Raised to $23.00 at Truist Financial

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE PLYM opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 61.4% during the third quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 5,037,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after buying an additional 1,915,511 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at $8,040,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 35.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,378,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 363,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after buying an additional 309,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at $7,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

