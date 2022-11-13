PolyMet Mining (PLM) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) is one of 108 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PolyMet Mining to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PolyMet Mining and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining N/A -$15.57 million -10.62 PolyMet Mining Competitors $8.02 billion $2.45 billion -7.85

PolyMet Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining. PolyMet Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyMet Mining’s competitors have a beta of 0.58, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PolyMet Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A PolyMet Mining Competitors 735 2075 2696 84 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 26.54%. Given PolyMet Mining’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PolyMet Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PolyMet Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining N/A -7.09% -5.31% PolyMet Mining Competitors -875.66% 0.57% -1.85%

Summary

PolyMet Mining competitors beat PolyMet Mining on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About PolyMet Mining

(Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc., engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota. PolyMet Mining Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Glencore AG.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.