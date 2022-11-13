PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives $22.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
PowerSchool Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of PWSC stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional Trading of PowerSchool
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.