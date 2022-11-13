PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives $22.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PowerSchool by 93.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth $92,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

