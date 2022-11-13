Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives $76.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFG opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,455 shares of company stock worth $3,491,908. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.