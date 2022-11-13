Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,972,000 after buying an additional 88,623 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,927,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $138.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Floor & Decor

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

