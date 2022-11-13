Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,165,000 after purchasing an additional 827,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 70.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 977,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 404,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,245,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 147.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 119,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.01. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.