Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 287.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,816,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 11,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,720 shares of company stock worth $9,398,336. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

NOW stock opened at $409.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 414.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $695.61.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

