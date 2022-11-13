Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 141,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.45.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

