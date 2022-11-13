Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 25.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 186,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 24,914 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems to $25.60 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

