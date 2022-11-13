Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,495,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,095,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 578,316 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

