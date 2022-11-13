Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $231,000 Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average is $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

