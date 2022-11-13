Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 7,500 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARR shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.14. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.70%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.70%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

