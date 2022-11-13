Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,383,000 after acquiring an additional 221,963 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,869 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $13,907,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 727,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,257,000 after acquiring an additional 106,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average of $81.33. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

