Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 232 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501,149 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after acquiring an additional 449,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after acquiring an additional 334,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $172.18 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.