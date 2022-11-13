Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 280 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.27. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $71.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,057. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.