PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $19.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut PubMatic to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PubMatic to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.
PubMatic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65.
Insider Activity at PubMatic
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth $21,971,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 462.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 339,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 476.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 309,845 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.