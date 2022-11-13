PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $19.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut PubMatic to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PubMatic to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $913,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $913,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,609.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,210. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth $21,971,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 462.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 339,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 476.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 309,845 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

