Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Qualys worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $126.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $162.36.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $845,767.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,871,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $3,469,626 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

