Quest Resource (QRHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Quest Resource to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. On average, analysts expect Quest Resource to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource Price Performance

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.49 million, a PE ratio of -125.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Quest Resource

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,981.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,981.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $78,441.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,470.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,938 shares of company stock worth $515,046. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 17.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

(Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.