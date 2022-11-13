QuickLogic (QUIK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
QuickLogic Stock Performance
Shares of QUIK stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. QuickLogic has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
