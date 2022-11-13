QuickLogic (QUIK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. QuickLogic has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

