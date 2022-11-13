Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Earnings Results

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $104.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.97.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $560,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 2,982.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.31.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.