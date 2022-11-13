Raymond James Comments on Franco-Nevada Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $141.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.63. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 305,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 63,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.